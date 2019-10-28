Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) PT Set at $100.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $100.00 target price on Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CRI has been the subject of several other reports. Cfra raised Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $118.00 price target on Carter’s and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Carter’s from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Shares of CRI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.96. The company had a trading volume of 760,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,285. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Carter’s has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $109.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.04.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $943.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $119,948.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,807.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $530,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

