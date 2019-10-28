Carlisle Companies, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $8.22 Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar expects that the conglomerate will earn $8.22 per share for the year. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.14.

NYSE CSL opened at $154.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $93.01 and a 12-month high of $156.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor acquired 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.27 per share, with a total value of $102,647.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,166.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $1,097,220.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,418.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Kays Financial Advisory Corp ADV now owns 13,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 16.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

