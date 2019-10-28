Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Career Education worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Career Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Career Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Career Education alerts:

NASDAQ:CECO opened at $14.61 on Monday. Career Education Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.47.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Career Education had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Career Education Corp. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Career Education news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,030.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 91,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $1,564,665.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 216,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,642.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 302,808 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

CECO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Career Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of Career Education from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Career Education Profile

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

See Also: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Career Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Career Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.