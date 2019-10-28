Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) were up 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.08, approximately 1,136,491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 557,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Care.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Care.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $365.00 million, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 148.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $51.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Care.com had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

In other Care.com news, Director George Bell bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,190 shares in the company, valued at $424,710. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 17,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $167,823.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,228,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,068,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,488 shares of company stock valued at $211,012. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRCM. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth $89,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Care.com in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Care.com in the second quarter worth $118,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Care.com (NYSE:CRCM)

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

