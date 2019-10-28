Cardtronics (CATM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Cardtronics to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Cardtronics has set its FY 2019 guidance at $2.24-2.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.24-2.36 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.84 million. Cardtronics had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 1.32%. Cardtronics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cardtronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CATM stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.90. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $37.41.

In related news, CAO Paul A. Gullo sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at $32,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dan Antilley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $97,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,200 shares of company stock worth $471,850 in the last three months. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CATM shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cardtronics in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cardtronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

