Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on November 15th

Cardinal Energy Ltd (TSE:CJ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Shares of CJ opened at C$2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.80 and a 12-month high of C$4.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $256.55 million and a PE ratio of 3.47.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$106.17 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.55.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. It holds interests in the Midale, Wainwright, Mitsue, Bantry, and Grande Prairie properties. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

