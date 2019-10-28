CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CARBO Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company that provides industry-leading production enhancement and environmental services solutions. By integrating technologies and intellectual capital to design, build and optimize fractures, CARBO delivers complete production enhancement solutions to help oilfield service companies and E&P clients increase the production of oil and natural gas wells and achieve higher ultimate recovery rates. The Company also provides high-performance spill prevention and containment solutions that are engineered to protect the client’s entire wellsite as well as the environment. “

CRR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $1.00 target price on CARBO Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded CARBO Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

CRR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. 148,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,951. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.68. CARBO Ceramics has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $5.34.

CARBO Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.85 million. CARBO Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CARBO Ceramics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CARBO Ceramics news, insider Gary A. Kolstad acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 537,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,427. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernesto Bautista III acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock worth $172,750 in the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRR. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 75.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 43,747 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 1.7% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,022,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CARBO Ceramics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 60,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in CARBO Ceramics in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About CARBO Ceramics

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, industrial, and environmental markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services, and Environmental Technologies and Services. The Oilfield and Industrial Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells oilfield ceramic technology products, base ceramic proppants, and frac sand proppants to pressure pumping companies, and oil and gas operators for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells.

