Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Martin Midstream Partners in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Martin Midstream Partners’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $4.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.71 million, a PE ratio of -25.53 and a beta of 1.24. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 55,900.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 25.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert D. Bondurant acquired 470,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,635,245.16. Insiders purchased 476,021 shares of company stock worth $4,662,144 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.62%. Martin Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently -526.32%.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

