Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 212 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 163.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $26,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $115.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.71.

In related news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.98 per share, with a total value of $300,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $91.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.57. Prudential Financial Inc has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.