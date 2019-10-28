Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

