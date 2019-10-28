Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,455,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,959,000 after purchasing an additional 741,541 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in International Paper by 5.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,820,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $858,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,362 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in International Paper by 14.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,419,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $711,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,748 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,620,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,157,000 after purchasing an additional 370,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in International Paper by 11.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,561,000 after purchasing an additional 476,899 shares during the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $43.00 on Monday. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In other International Paper news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $1,909,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,490 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,195.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.