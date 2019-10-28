Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 858.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in W W Grainger by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $317.34 on Monday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52-week low of $255.09 and a 52-week high of $321.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W W Grainger from $276.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on W W Grainger from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on W W Grainger from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.98.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 11,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $3,581,346.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,919.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

