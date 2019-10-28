Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 97,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $4,855,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.4% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 228,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $263,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

NYSE WY opened at $29.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.67. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

