CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGY opened at $7.99 on Friday. CAPITA GRP/ADR has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.
CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile
