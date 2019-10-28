CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of CAPITA GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGY opened at $7.99 on Friday. CAPITA GRP/ADR has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $7.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.72.

CAPITA GRP/ADR Company Profile

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

