CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

OTCMKTS:CCOEY opened at $13.01 on Thursday. CAPCOM CO LTD/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -9.16 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells package games and digital download content.

