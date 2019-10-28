Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $85.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its target price cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.10.

GILD traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $62.86. 292,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,119. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $83.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 91,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 83,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,673,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 182,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

