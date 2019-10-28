Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) a $120.00 Price Target

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $120.00 price objective on eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EHTH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eHealth from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $90.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks set a $150.00 target price on shares of eHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of eHealth to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of eHealth from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.73.

Shares of EHTH stock traded up $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,633. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 103.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. eHealth has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $112.22.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.74 million. eHealth had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Randall S. Livingston sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert S. Hurley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $155,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,440 and have sold 168,627 shares valued at $17,476,948. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $46,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in eHealth by 2,002.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

