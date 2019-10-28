Canadian Tire Co. Limited (CTC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.038 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Tire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$218.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$225.32. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of C$204.79 and a 1 year high of C$243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.99 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

