Camden National (CAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Camden National had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $41.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.60 million.

Shares of CAC opened at $43.73 on Monday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The stock has a market cap of $669.69 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

