Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 8,102 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $48,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $485,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.18. 18,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,542. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.56. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $106.07.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

