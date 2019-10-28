Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,513 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,710. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $107.57 and a 52 week high of $134.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

