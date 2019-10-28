Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,248 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,454 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $26,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.47.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,541 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.75. 1,654,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,646,686. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $59.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $231.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

