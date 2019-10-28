Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 563,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,950,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $916,992,000 after purchasing an additional 100,636 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,767,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,825,000 after purchasing an additional 127,070 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,794,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,124,000 after purchasing an additional 226,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,743,000 after purchasing an additional 214,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. 821,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,945,996. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.98. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

