Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $31.86 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 295,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $31,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 133.6% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

RSP stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,169. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.67. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $110.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.5201 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

