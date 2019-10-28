Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $114,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,174,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,243,540. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $143.46 and a 12-month high of $195.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.34.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

