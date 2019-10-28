Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (TSE:CAL) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.95 and last traded at C$9.95, with a volume of 738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 million and a P/E ratio of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Caledonia Mining (TSE:CAL)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company also explores for precious metals. It primarily holds a 49% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

