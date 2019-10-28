Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cadence BanCorporation is a regional bank holding company. It provides corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses and consumers banking and financial solutions. The company’s services and products include commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized lending, commercial real estate, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, business and personal insurance, consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans and credit cards. Cadence BanCorporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cadence Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Cadence Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of CADE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.69. 1,884,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $14.66 and a one year high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Cadence Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Rudolph H. Holmes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.74 per share, for a total transaction of $157,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks bought 3,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $48,749.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,725.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 80,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,698. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 154,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

