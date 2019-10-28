Bytecoin Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $68.90 million and $6,724.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Crex24, Poloniex and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.55 or 0.00643981 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003497 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub, Poloniex, TradeOgre, cfinex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

