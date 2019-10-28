Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $72.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.40 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 18.36%.

BY stock opened at $17.32 on Monday. Byline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

In other news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $95,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 39.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BY shares. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Byline Bancorp from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Byline Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.