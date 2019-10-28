Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 30,782 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,782 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,432.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of FPRX stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,882,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after purchasing an additional 63,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 95.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,160,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 568,017 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 86.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,149,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after purchasing an additional 533,100 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $3,128,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.