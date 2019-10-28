Bvf Partners L. P/Il Purchases 30,782 Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Stock

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 30,782 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,432.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of FPRX stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.87. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 842.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FPRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile
Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.
