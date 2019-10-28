Buckingham Research Analysts Give Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) a $18.00 Price Target

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) received a $18.00 price target from investment analysts at Buckingham Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.
Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99.
In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Industries Company Profile
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
