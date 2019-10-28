Buckingham Research Analysts Give Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) a $18.00 Price Target

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) received a $18.00 price target from investment analysts at Buckingham Research in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Buckingham Research’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of TRN stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,906. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze bought 108,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $2,158,512.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRN. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.9% during the second quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

