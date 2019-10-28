Buckingham Research Analysts Give Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) a $102.00 Price Target

Buckingham Research set a $102.00 price target on Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.50.

Shares of GPI stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. 260,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,108. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $108.99.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Adams sold 9,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $824,130.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 10,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $880,266.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,359 shares of company stock worth $2,586,597 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $8,407,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 163,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 71,908 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $5,485,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,848,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares during the last quarter.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

