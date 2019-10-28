Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given a $66.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $66.00 target price on Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.72.

NYSE BC traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,229. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In related news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $834,349.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $111,724,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4,344.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,271 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $45,287,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter worth approximately $13,343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,867,000 after purchasing an additional 198,288 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

