Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given a $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $58.00 price objective on Brunswick (NYSE:BC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick to $63.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley set a $74.00 price target on shares of Brunswick and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.31 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.72.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Shares of BC stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.07. 1,023,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.87 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $976.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

In other Brunswick news, CFO William Metzger sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $834,349.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,724,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 4,344.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,033,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,271 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,287,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,343,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Brunswick by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,218,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,867,000 after acquiring an additional 198,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.