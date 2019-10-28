Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Brown & Brown stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.91. The stock had a trading volume of 59,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,624. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.19. Brown & Brown has a 52 week low of $25.72 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,094,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,226,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,576,000 after buying an additional 145,025 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 58.1% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 164,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 60,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

