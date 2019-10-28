Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.13

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc (TSE:BRE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.13 and traded as high as $15.13. Brookfield Real Estate Services shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 13,536 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $141.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64.

Brookfield Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.69 million during the quarter.

Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc, doing business as Bridgemarq Real Estate Services, provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands.

