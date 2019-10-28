Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.65

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.65 and last traded at $54.62, with a volume of 107758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price objective on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $56.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.