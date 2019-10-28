Brokers Offer Predictions for American Electric Power Company Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AEP)

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.08. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

AEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.91.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $72.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.09.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 38.9% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 259.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.85%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

