Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ingevity Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a report released on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.87. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

Get Ingevity alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGVT. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of NGVT opened at $84.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.39. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $120.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 54.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth $84,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 29.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ingevity by 13.4% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the second quarter worth $213,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.