Brokerages Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) PT at $81.91

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $84.00 target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 16,969,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.33, for a total transaction of $1,193,478,438.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,048,515 shares in the company, valued at $144,072,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 72.4% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 47.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 55,450.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.32. 21,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,306. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.45. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $96.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.39.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 101.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Wabtec Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. The company's Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new switcher locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

