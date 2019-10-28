Brokerages Set Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) PT at €119.14

Siemens AG (FRA:SIE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €119.14 ($138.54).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €139.00 ($161.63) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €105.22 ($122.35). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,596 shares. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €97.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €99.94.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.