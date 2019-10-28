Brokerages Set Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Price Target at $4.50

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFIE shares. Aegis started coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,124,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 34.0% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 270,124 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 179.6% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 706,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 453,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.89. 58,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,120. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.62. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected.

