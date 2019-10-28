Brokerages Set Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $91,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 30,874 shares of company stock valued at $126,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ardelyx by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.01. 245,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,044. The stock has a market cap of $304.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a current ratio of 7.79. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $6.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

