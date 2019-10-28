Brokerages Set $47.00 Target Price for Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Shares of Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $47.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Liberty Braves Group Series A an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Braves Group Series A in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.31 target price on the stock.

BATRA stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.18. 2,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 1-year low of $23.54 and a 1-year high of $30.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.86.

Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Braves Group Series A had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 128,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

