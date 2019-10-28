Brokerages Expect PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) to Announce $1.74 EPS

PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. PS Business Parks’ rating score has improved by 14.3% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $177.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.74 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PS Business Parks an industry rank of 80 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.68, for a total transaction of $325,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,173,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,353,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,888,000 after acquiring an additional 60,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,838,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,996,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 294,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,670,000 after acquiring an additional 118,606 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.61. The company had a trading volume of 82,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.44. PS Business Parks has a twelve month low of $125.52 and a twelve month high of $192.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.99.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $108.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PS Business Parks will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 64.91%.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

