Brokerages Expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Announce -$0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) will announce earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.73). Genocea Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.88) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GNCA. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genocea Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.92.

Shares of GNCA stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $2.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96. Genocea Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 118,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

