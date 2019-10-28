Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. Avis Budget Group posted sales of $2.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $9.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.22 billion to $9.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.40 billion to $9.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avis Budget Group.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $29.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $21.63 and a one year high of $37.27.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avis Budget Group (CAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.