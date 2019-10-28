Brokerages Expect Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will announce sales of $302.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $302.00 million and the highest is $302.99 million. Adtalem Global Education posted sales of $284.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 7.68%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATGE. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sidoti began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research set a $58.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, insider Patrick J. Unzicker sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.40, for a total value of $104,283.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,023.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 331,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,939,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 304,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.75. 307,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,701. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89. Adtalem Global Education has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $58.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adtalem Global Education (ATGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.