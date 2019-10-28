Brokerages Anticipate SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). SVMK posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. The company had revenue of $75.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. SVMK’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.20 on Friday. SVMK has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -12.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,400 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $126,096.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 16,660 shares of SVMK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $288,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,151 shares of company stock worth $2,680,918. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. Signition LP bought a new position in SVMK in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

