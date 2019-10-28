Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) will report earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.95. Lululemon Athletica posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.81. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $238.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.61.

Shares of LULU opened at $208.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $209.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.10.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 99,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $20,004,048.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,295.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

